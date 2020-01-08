VIA’s passenger service between Prince George and Prince Rupert has been cancelled due to the Jan. 7 train derailment near Kitwanga. (Ashley Wilson/Photo)

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

Yesterday’s CN freight train derailment near Kitwanga has forced the cancellation of VIA’s passenger service between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

“While no alternate transportation is offered, customers can either ask for a full refund or exchange their ticket for a later departure at no additional cost,” VIA said in a media statement today.

It also apologized for the cancellation, saying the situation was beyond its control.

READ MORE: Train derailment reported near Kitwanga

In the meantime, the cleanup of 34 cars carrying pellets bound for the port at Prince Rupert continues.

CN Rail has offered no timeline as to when the clean up will be finished or when normal service will resume.

The federal Transportation Safety Board has sent two investigators to the scene to determine what caused the early morning Jan. 7 derailment.

No injuries were reported and none of the material spilled into the Skeena River, CN reported.

