Parksville’s French Creek Harbour experienced a diesel spill on Nov. 23 after a barge and fishing vessel collided. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Parksville’s French Creek Harbour experienced a diesel spill on Nov. 23 after a barge and fishing vessel collided. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Coast Guard cleans up diesel spill in Parksville’s French Creek Harbour

Barge carrying fuel truck collides with fishing vessel

The Canadian Coast Guard attended Parksville’s French Creek Harbour on Nov. 23 to clean up a diesel spill following a collision between two vessels.

According to the Coast Guard, a barge carrying a fuel truck collided with a fishing vessel in the harbour and ruptured a tank.

In response to the spill, the Coast Guard placed sorbent pads near the scene to soak up any fuel in the water, and have spoken with the barge’s owner ‘to action next steps in the cleanup.’

READ MORE: B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

The Government of Canada says vessels in Canadian waters must report spills to the Coast Guard and polluters are ultimately responsible for the spill cleanup.

Although initial Coast Guard estimates suggested 300 to 500 litres were spilled, an update via Twitter stated approximately 188 litres had actually spilled.

All recoverable fuel was removed from the marine environment and the minimal surface sheen will dissipate shortly.

As per the provincial government’s website, there have been 15 ‘significant spills’ of oil or hazardous materials in B.C. since the start of 2020. The list of hazardous materials include sewage, coal, crude oil, gasoline and diesel.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Boat HarbourCanadian Coast GuardParksville

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Senior from Gibsons caught viewing child porn sentenced to 10 months
Next story
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Just Posted

Captain Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army is ready for the annual Christmas Kettle Campaign in the Alberni Valley. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
COVID-19 can’t stop Salvation Army’s kettle campaign

Innovation drives annual fundraising campaign for 2020

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Alberni man gets four years for multiple sex assault charges

Colin Robert Hall was found guilty in the Port Alberni Law Courts

John Edmondson, left, and Colin Minions from the Bread of Life are two of the team working to reopen the Third Avenue facility as a warming centre. Nov. 20, 2020 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Bread of Life to open as warming centre

Centre will offer a place for those with no other place to go to get out of cold weather

Randy Brown, owner of Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, has five trailers and a motorhome at the back of his property that he is renting to people who had been previously homeless. He wants to put 15 trailers on his property, hooked up to city sewer and water and BC Hydro. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Another Port Alberni property slapped with remediation order

The Wintergreen Apartments are on Fourth Avenue, across from the bottle depot

Volunteers gather at Third Avenue and Mar Street on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 to walk the streets of Uptown Port Alberni searching for people sleeping in alleys to hand out food and Naloxone kits. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni tent city evicted again

Campers took over gazebo at Roger Creek Park

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

(Pixabay.com)
Man, 28, warned by Kootenay police to stop asking people to marry him

A woman initially reported the incident to police before they discovered others had been popped the question

Winston Blackmore (left) and James Oler (right) were sentenced on separate charges of polygamy this week in Cranbrook Supreme Court.
No more charges expected in Bountiful investigation, special prosecutor says

Special prosecutor says mandate has ended following review of evidence from Bountiful investigations

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Parksville’s French Creek Harbour experienced a diesel spill on Nov. 23 after a barge and fishing vessel collided. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Coast Guard cleans up diesel spill in Parksville’s French Creek Harbour

Barge carrying fuel truck collides with fishing vessel

Stock photo
Senior from Gibsons caught viewing child porn sentenced to 10 months

74-year-old pleaded guilty after police seized 1,500-2,500 images

BC Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring is asking parents of school-aged children to encourage the wearing of masks when possible in schools. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
LETTER: Teachers union encourages culture of mask wearing in B.C. schools

BCTF President Teri Mooring asks parents to talk with children about wearing masks in school

Most Read