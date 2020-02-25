Coldest Night event raises $33K in Port Alberni

More than 120 walkers showed up for the Coldest Night of the Year event Saturday night (Feb. 22, 2020) in Port Alberni, raising a record $33,000 for ACAWS. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the News)
Madame Joy Couttenier, left, leads her Grade 4/5 class from École Alberni Elementary on a Coldest Day of the Year walk from the school to Kitsuksis Dyke and back on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Eliana Berenguer, centre, and her École Alberni Elementary classmates Mila Courtney, left, Chloe Leprette and Grace Martin pause from their Coldest Day of the Year walk around Kitsuksis Dyke on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The class raised $445 for the annual event. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Walkers of all ages participated in the Coldest Night of the Year walk from the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 building in Port Alberni on Saturday. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the News)

Organizers of the annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser were “ecstatic” Saturday with a large turnout and their most successful campaign yet, raising more than $33,000 for the city’s homeless, hungry and hurting.

About 120 people took part in the fourth annual walk, dedicated to the late Gillian Trumper, a former mayor and board member of event host Alberni Women’s Services.

“It is a true tribute to her,” said Ellen Frood, director of Alberni Community and Women’s Society.

Walkers started at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293’s building at Victoria Quay, and walked one of three routes varying in length. The Red Hot Chili Preppers provided chili once the walk started, and members of the Kinsmen and Kinettes were at the Legion prior to the start of the walk with food and coffee too.

Students in Mme. Joy Couttenier’s Grade 4/5 class at École Alberni Elementary held a Coldest Day of the Year walk on Thursday, Feb. 20 from the school to Kitsuksis Dyke and back. Students raised a total of $445.

Student Eliana Berenguer raised the most of all the students, donating $150.

“I raised $150,” she said, adding that family and friends helped her raise that total.

Berenguer and her classmates brought “Coldest Day” bookmarks on their walk to hand out to anyone they met along the way.


