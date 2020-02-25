Coldest Night event raises $33K in Port Alberni

Organizers of the annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser were “ecstatic” Saturday with a large turnout and their most successful campaign yet, raising more than $33,000 for the city’s homeless, hungry and hurting.
About 120 people took part in the fourth annual walk, dedicated to the late Gillian Trumper, a former mayor and board member of event host Alberni Women’s Services.
“It is a true tribute to her,” said Ellen Frood, director of Alberni Community and Women’s Society.
Walkers started at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293’s building at Victoria Quay, and walked one of three routes varying in length. The Red Hot Chili Preppers provided chili once the walk started, and members of the Kinsmen and Kinettes were at the Legion prior to the start of the walk with food and coffee too.
Students in Mme. Joy Couttenier’s Grade 4/5 class at École Alberni Elementary held a Coldest Day of the Year walk on Thursday, Feb. 20 from the school to Kitsuksis Dyke and back. Students raised a total of $445.
Student Eliana Berenguer raised the most of all the students, donating $150.
“I raised $150,” she said, adding that family and friends helped her raise that total.
Berenguer and her classmates brought “Coldest Day” bookmarks on their walk to hand out to anyone they met along the way.
