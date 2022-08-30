Josie Osborne is the MLA for the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding, which includes Cumberland, as well as the southern part of the Comox Valley. (Photo submitted)

Josie Osborne is the MLA for the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding, which includes Cumberland, as well as the southern part of the Comox Valley. (Photo submitted)

Commissioner finds MLA Josie Osborne had no conflict of interest in MakeWay grant

B.C. Liberal MLA Lorne Doerkson brought the allegation over a $15 million grant

The B.C. Conflict of Interest Commissioner has found Mid-Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne did not contravene the Conflict of Interest Act after her ministry awarded grant funding to an organization her husband had business dealings with.

B.C. Liberal MLA Lorne Doerkson brought the allegation over a $15 million grant received by the MakeWay Charitable Society, the same society that purchased the Tofino Botanical Gardens from Osborne’s husband George Patterson for $2.3 million in Sept. 2021.

Osborne, who serves as the minister of forests, lands and natural resources, disputed the allegation.

Commissioner Victoria Gray, wrote that Doerkson’s allegations were “unclear” and despite receiving information that Osborne was not involved in the grant decision, Doerksen continued to pursue the allegations.

READ MORE: MLA Josie Osborne refutes conflict of interest allegation

Doerkson alleged that Osborne breached the Conflict of Interest Act on four occasions, all of which were dismissed by Gray.

“All of MLA Doerkson’s allegations appear to be based on suspicions arising from the facts that MakeWay received a government HWI 2.0 grant of $15 million, and that Minister Osborne’s husband, Mr. Patterson, had financial dealings with MakeWay in connection with selling the Gardens to MakeWay. MLA Doerkson also mistakenly believed that Minister Osborne had been lobbied about an HWI grant to MakeWay shortly after Mr. Patterson’s sale of the property to MakeWay, when in fact the lobbying was by MakeWay Shared Platform partners regarding other matters.”

“In my opinion, Minister Osborne has not contravened the Act as alleged by MLA Doerkson,” Gray concluded.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. posts $1.3B budget surplus for 2021-22, in contrast with big deficit forecast
Next story
Boat theft leads to officer-involved shooting in northwestern B.C.

Just Posted

Josie Osborne is the MLA for the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding, which includes Cumberland, as well as the southern part of the Comox Valley. (Photo submitted)
Commissioner finds MLA Josie Osborne had no conflict of interest in MakeWay grant

The Mid Island Masters were the first place overall winners. They pose here with the trophy that will have their team name engraved on it. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Mid Island Masters win dragon boat regatta in Port Alberni

Residents of Willow Road have installed signs to dissuade trail walkers from parking in their yards. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District plans parking lot for Maplehurst Park

Safyre Ethier, 9, sings kareoke in the 12 and under age group on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Salmon Festival. KARLY BLATS PHOTO
Salmon Fest karaoke competition set to return to Port Alberni

Pop-up banner image