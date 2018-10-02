Commissioner hopes Ottawa’s save-the-whales effort is not too late

Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand says killer whale population hanging on by a thread

Canada’s environmental watchdog says the federal government waited to take specific action to protect some of its most at-risk whales until the mythical creatures were already on the verge of going extinct.

Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand says Canada had the tools to safeguard North Atlantic right whales, Southern resident killer whales and other marine mammals from being hit by ships, tangled in fishing gear or losing their food sources — but it waited until after 12 right whales died in a single summer and the killer whale population was hanging on by a thread.

RELATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Gelfand’s latest audit comes just as Ottawa is trying to prove to the courts it is doing enough to protect the Southern resident killer whale in particular from risks, so it can go forward with a plan to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline.

As for the killer whale — listed as endangered since 2003 — Fisheries and Oceans Canada didn’t do anything specific to help the whales’ main food source, Chinook salmon, until this past July.

There are only 75 Southern resident killer whales left and not a single calf has survived since 2016 as toxins in the water, lack of food, and noise and physical disturbances from ships put the species’ welfare in great doubt.

RELATED: Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

The orcas are one of 14 whale species listed as endangered or threatened in Canada, and Gelfand says Fisheries couldn’t give details on what it had done to protect 11 of them.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Green Party leader disappointed in LNG announcement
Next story
Hospital visits could rise in B.C. after pot legalization

Just Posted

Port Alberni Black Sheep fall in ‘lopsided’ match against Bayside

Rugby match ended 69-14 in favour of Bayside

Survivors of residential school in Port Alberni ‘call back their spirit’

Gitxsan group journeys to Port Alberni seeking renewal on Orange Shirt Day

PAACL celebrates Disability Employment Awareness month

Community Employment Program in Port Alberni helps individuals gain employment

Traffic light upgrade scheduled for 10th Ave and Redford Street

Port Alberni commuters may face delays

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

Port Alberni celebrates Punjabi culture

Cultural event raised $5,000 for the Bread of Life

Hospital visits could rise in B.C. after pot legalization

Island Health expects seniors and first-time stoners will lead to increase in service after Oct. 17

Commissioner hopes Ottawa’s save-the-whales effort is not too late

Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand says killer whale population hanging on by a thread

Asylum seekers housed in Toronto hotels will have their stays extended

Stay is extended four weeks while officials continue to search for a longer-term solution

Canadian female physicist wins Nobel Prize

Canada’s Donna Strickland one of three scientists to win Nobel Prize in physics

Crews work to restore power after landslide near Site C dam

BC Hydro crews hope to have the lights back on in Old Fort, later today

B.C. Green Party leader disappointed in LNG announcement

“Our Caucus has been clear that we do not support the government’s LNG regime”

LNG Canada export facility in northern B.C. gets green light

Canada LNG announces positive Final Investment Decision for Kitimat

B.C. Greens will vote against LNG Canada going ahead

Liberal MLA Ellis Ross says party might vote to break deadlock

Most Read