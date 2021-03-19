Black Press media file

Comox man dies in logging accident near Port McNeill

Port McNeill RCMP say criminality is not suspected.

A 41-year-old Comox man died last Monday after a logging accident near Port McNeill.

The Port McNeill RCMP, WorkSafe BC and the BC Coroners Service are conducting concurrent investigations into the workplace fatality that claimed the man’s life.

According to a news release from Senior Media Relations Officer S/Sgt. Janet Shoihet, just before 12:30 on March 15, the Port McNeill RCMP received a report of a workplace fatality at a logging facility on Mount Connolly. “When RCMP officers arrived they discovered a 41-year-old man from Comox had died in the tragic incident. His identity will not be disclosed.”

“While the circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain under investigation, criminality is not suspected,” states Sgt. Curtis Davis, detachment commander for the Port McNeill RCMP.

The release added that the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafe BC have been notified and are conducting their own, concurrent investigations into the incident.

