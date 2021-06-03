Photo courtesy of Captain Ben Collin, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

Photo courtesy of Captain Ben Collin, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

Comox rescue squadron flies through poor weather to rescue ill patient near Port Hardy

The fog turned out to be no match for the squadron’s skilled search and rescue technicians

442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from 19 Wing Comox braved some seriously foggy conditions while on a rescue mission near Port Hardy.

“When a member of an offshore research vessel became ill, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked to extract the patient yesterday [May 31],” stated a post from the Maritime Forces Pacific Facebook page. “Our CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and CC-115 Buffalo crews were lucky to have a relatively calm sea state about 200 nautical miles west of Port Hardy, albeit with foggy conditions.”

The fog turned out to be no match for the squadron’s skilled search and rescue technicians, who were able to hoist down to the vessel securely and then transport the patient back to Victoria where local emergency personnel took over.

RELATED: Comox rescue squadron carries out two rescue missions off northern Vancouver Island

“Of note was the smooth transition of the patient that happened from the Cormorant to the Buffalo at Port Hardy, due to the Cormorant requiring refueling and the Buffalo using its larger fuel capacity to transport the patient straight to the waiting BC Ambulance crew in Victoria,” added the Facebook post.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

rescueSearch and Rescue

Previous story
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy
Next story
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Just Posted

The boat launch at the Water Street Wharf will be closed Thursday, June 3, 2021 so the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) can work on its pier. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Boat launch closes June 3 for spill response base construction

Parking lot behind Port Boat House will also be affected

San Group owners Kamal Sanghera, left, Suki Sanghera and Paul Deol (from the Langley operation) announce $100 million in investments in their Port Alberni forestry operations on June 2, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
San Group will invest $100M in four forestry-based projects in Port Alberni

Deal includes $50M to start shipping lumber instead of raw logs from Island port

Island Heath has issued an overdose advisory for Port Alberni. If someone has overdosed, administering naloxone can help. File photo
Overdose advisory issued for Port Alberni, Cowichan

Island Health warns of increased number of overdoses

A painting by Sue Thomas. More of Thomas’s work will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre this summer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre prepares for summer camps

Current exhibit features five female Port Alberni artists

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Numbers staying up in men’s golf

This weekend (June 6) is the four man best ball

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

Photo courtesy of Captain Ben Collin, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.
Comox rescue squadron flies through poor weather to rescue ill patient near Port Hardy

The fog turned out to be no match for the squadron’s skilled search and rescue technicians

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Woman stabbed multiple times outside Island grocery store

Campbell River RCMP seeking public assistance to identify suspect in stabbing

Police have been enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction against protests on Tree Farm Licence 46 since Monday, May 17. (Nora O’Malley/Black Press Media)
RCMP arrest seven at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades Wednesday

Total arrests now at 158 since May 17

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read