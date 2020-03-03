Comox Valley RCMP looking for stolen vehicle; could be in Nanaimo

  • Mar. 3, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

On Feb. 19, 2020, a white Honda Civic was reported stolen from a residence on the 2000-block of Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay.

The vehicle is a 2017, two-door, Honda Civic. It is white with distinctive red trim.

“We have evidence that the licence plates on the vehicle were recently switched in Nanaimo,” said Const. Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “This doesn’t necessarily mean the vehicle is still in Nanaimo, it could have travelled back here to Courtenay or to another community” she added.

If you have information or if you see this vehicle, please call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say police
Next story
B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Just Posted

Port Alberni places second overall in wrestling provincials

Alberni’s Paige Maher captures third straight provincial title

North Island College unveils draft strategic plan, asks for feedback

Plan looks at next five years of growth, stability for post-secondary institution

Port Alberni’s aquarium and marine stewardship centre in danger of closing

Staff and supporters launching a fundraising campaign

Cockpit recorder inactive in Coulson air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of C-130 air tanker

Soapbox derby returns to Alberni’s Argyle Street in July 2020

This year’s race will include an adult racing category

Port Alberni holds peaceful demonstration in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Racial threats kept many Indigenous supporters away, according to one demonstrator

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reinstate 2019 Fraser River Chinook sports fishing restrictions on interim basis

North Island-Powell River MP calls for measures to support sport fishery

Comox Valley RCMP looking for stolen vehicle; could be in Nanaimo

On Feb. 19, 2020, a white Honda Civic was reported stolen from… Continue reading

Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say police

Raymond Begin, 63, left in a 2011 white Ford van on Feb. 29

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Most Read