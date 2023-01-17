The Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Condos evacuated after mudslide in Campbell River

No cars damaged when parkades come crashing down at Island Highway buildings

A mudslide occurred behind Campbell River condominiums Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were alerted of the slide which occurred in the 700 block of the South Island Highway, at approximately 7:45 p.m. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

“A pair of parkades came down in the back. It is a mess,” said Fireman Scott Kratzmann of Campbell River Fire Dept. “Slides occur in BC a few times a year.”

All buildings adjacent to Hillside Place, Including Beachwood Manor, were evacuated.

“An EOC has been set up for the evening,” Kratzmann said. “Residents have been evacuated for the evening and an engine will remain on the scene for about another hour.”

MORE TO COME…

