Conservatives name Byron Horner as Courtenay-Alberni candidate for 2019 federal election

  • Jun. 5, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

In preparation for the October 2019 federal election, the Courtenay-Alberni Conservative Party of Canada Riding Association has elected Byron Horner of Parksville as its candidate.

Horner is a bilingual businessman with deep roots on Vancouver Island.

He was born, raised and educated on Vancouver Island and with his wife Nicole and their two sons Wesley (13) and Cyrus (11) have a home in Parksville.

Horner also has deep roots in the Conservative Party. His grandfather, Ralph Horner, served for more than 30 years in the Senate for the Conservatives. Byron’s uncles, Jack, Hugh and Norval Horner, along with cousin Albert Horner, were elected as Conservative MPs to Parliament.

“I am running for election because the needs of our communities are not being met. The Trudeau Liberal government continues to disappoint Canadians and ignore Vancouver Island and our riding is represented by the perennial third party NDP – that will never form a federal government. The Conservative Party is the only party than can elect an MP in Courtenay-Alberni and effectively challenge the Liberals and form a government in 2019.

“It would be an honour to listen to, work with and advocate for the residents of Courtenay-Alberni. I believe my business and investment experience gives me perspective on how the federal government can create the conditions for prosperity and innovation in our communities from Nanoose Bay to Courtenay and from Bamfield through the Alberni Valley to Tofino.”

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and his caucus held a series of meetings on Vancouver Island in January 2018 and the party is focused on winning back seats on Vancouver Island. The Conservative Party of Canada has now selected two of the seven candidates to run for the party on Vancouver Island in the 2019 election.

For more information, visit www.byronhorner.ca

