Highway 4 is reduced to single lane alternating traffic at the Cathedral Grove (west) end of Cameron Lake due to construction. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Maintenance on Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Qualicum Beach is causing delays for holiday travellers.

Traffic around the west end of Cameron Lake, near Cathedral Grove, is down to single lane alternating traffic until 4 p.m. today (Dec. 27). Some travellers are saying on social media that they have been stuck in long traffic lineups for 20 minutes to half an hour.

Leave plenty of time for your drive if you have to head east over the Hump.

Check driveBC.com for updates.