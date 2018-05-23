A construction worker walks by a crane that tipped over on Wednesday afternoon at a site on the corner of Uplands Drive and Turner Road. (Nicholas Pescod/News Bulletin)

Construction crane tips over at Nanaimo work site

Incident happened Wednesday morning at Turner Road and Uplands Drive

No one was hurt after a hydraulic crane tipped over on a construction site in Nanaimo’s north end.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the corner of Uplands Drive and Turner Road, where a 12,139-square-metre commercial centre is being built. The hydraulic crane remained tipped over, with the boom laying on the ground, well into the early afternoon.

Cliff Thompson, project manger with Windley Contracting, the construction company hired to build the centre, told the News Bulletin that no one was hurt when the incident happened around 9 a.m., adding that WorkSafe B.C. has since visited the site.

“It’s not something you want to see happen,” Thompson said. “It’s really unfortunate.”

Thompson said the individual operating the crane had decades of experience operating cranes and simply made a mistake.

“He wasn’t lifting anything. He was just swinging around. He reached out too far,” he said.

Construction workers spent the early afternoon preparing to lift the fallen crane back into its normal position. Thompson said the crane isn’t damaged too badly, but added that it is a delicate operation to lift the crane back into place.

“That’s why they are taking so much care to get it down,” he said. “It’s got to be eased over. If they just let it drop in place then the boom might flop up and it could get damaged more.”

Once completed, the construction site is slated to be the new home for Dodd’s Furniture and La-Z-Boy.

Gillian Burnett, media relations officer with WorkSafe B.C., confirmed that WorkSafe did visit the site and that there were no injuries. Although Burnett said she couldn’t comment any further on the incident, she said WorkSafe should be releasing an inspection report later this week.

nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook or follow Nicholas Pescod on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Just Posted

Ahousaht welcomes massive Surfrider Canada conference to Meares Island near Tofino

“It was the first time we’ve all come together.”

Alberni RCMP kept busy with 170 calls over May long weekend

Detachment answers calls from fatal vehicle crash to man with a gun, trailer thefts

Celebrate cycling in Port Alberni during Bike to Work and School Week

Numerous ‘celebration stations’ are planned for May 28 to June 2

Chaos and creativity reign at Alberni’s Rollin Art Centre

The next art exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre will be an… Continue reading

Ucluelet shakes up emergency services, removes manager, eyes new sirens

District has eliminated Emergency and Environmental Manager position

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Construction crane tips over at Nanaimo work site

Incident happened Wednesday morning at Turner Road and Uplands Drive

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Most Read