Construction work begins on Port Alberni’s aging clocktower

Clocks on tower will be replaced with Tseshaht First Nation artwork

Construction work on the City of Port Alberni’s aging clock tower is expected to begin this month.

Director of engineering Rob Dickinson told city council on Nov. 8 that contractors will be starting work on the clock tower during the week of Nov. 15.

“They anticipate that day (Nov. 15) the scaffolding will arrive and that they would start installing it and prepping the site,” said Dickinson.

Prior to the 15th, contractors will also be doing some “minor work” on the site. When construction begins, there will be “controlled access” to the clock tower and adjacent areas. Traffic will be redirected during crane work and parking stalls may temporarily be impacted. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are asked to use caution in the area and follow all posted signage.

The clocks on the tower will be removed and replaced with Tseshaht First Nation artwork, to recognize Harbour Quay as the former site of Tlukwatkwuu7is, Tseshaht’s winter village.

“Adding a signature and highly visible landmark to learn about the culture and history of the Tseshaht and showcase their artwork will also serve to drive tourism in the area and enable Tseshaht to expand its tourism operations,” the City of Port Alberni stated in a press release.

“We’re still optimistic that we can complete the work before the tourism season comes into full swing next year,” said Dickinson.



