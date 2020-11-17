(Black Press Media file photo)

Contact tracing now mandatory at Vancouver Island campgrounds, RV parks

As of Nov. 13, owners must collect information from each patron

In an effort to slow and track the spread of COVID-19, Island Health has made it mandatory for campground and RV park owners to collect contact tracing information for all patrons.

The decision came on Nov. 13 after a series of days of record-breaking COVID-19 cases across B.C.

“We need to do everything we can to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and we know effective contact tracing plays a significant role,” said Island Health’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Stanwick.

Similar to bars and restaurants, campgrounds and RV parks are required to request each patron’s name and phone number and keep it on file for 30 days. Then, if a case of COVID-19 is discovered, anyone who may have come in contact can be notified immediately.

It can also provide important information about how COVID-19 is spreading if those who test positive have travelled from outside of Vancouver Island. Last week, Dr. Bonnie Henry recommended that all B.C. residents avoid any non-essential travel.

Island Health’s director of public health protection and assessment said they will be sending environmental health officers to visit campgrounds and RV parks to provide them with “the information necessary to ensure compliance of this order.”

Island Health continues to recommend that people limit their bubble to their safe six, keep two metres apart, stay home when sick, wash hands frequently and wear a mask when distancing isn’t possible.

(Black Press Media file photo)
Contact tracing now mandatory at Vancouver Island campgrounds, RV parks

As of Nov. 13, owners must collect information from each patron

