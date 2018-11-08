Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

The man who abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood, B.C, home in 2011 is now living in Vancouver.

Police issued a public warning on Thursday, saying Randall Hopley is now living in the city and poses a risk to the safety of young boys. Neither his neighbourhood nor his address were released.

Hopley, 53, was sentenced to six years behind bars and deemed a long-term offender in 2013, after he kidnapped Kienan Hebert from his bedroom two years earlier, triggering an Ambert Alert. The toddler was returned home four days later, unharmed.

The Correctional Service of Canada assessed Hopley as “a high risk for violent and sexual re-offending,” police said. He is bound by a 10-year long-term supervision order and was convicted of sexual assault and break-and-enters prior to the Sparwood case.

He is living in Vancouver under several conditions, including to not be in, near or around places where children under the age of 16 are likely to be, unless accompanied by an adult approved by his parole supervisor. He also must abide by a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Hopley is described as white, five foot nine inches tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes and often has a beard.

Anyone who sees him violating conditions is asked to call 911.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada
Next story
Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Just Posted

MP Gord Johns urges DFO to consult with Ucluelet before shutting down fishery

“We want to make sure that they’re not going to take a sledgehammer approach to things.”

Holiday classic The Nutcracker returns to Port Alberni

River-Port Danceworks brings together professional and student dancers

Port Alberni poet shares ‘little true stories’ of First World War

Alberni author Jacqueline Carmichael was inspired by the words of her grandfather

Port Alberni’s Bread of Life keeps its clients fed, healthy

Food service is one of four finalists for the Pot Luck Ceramics $10,000 grant

Service dog helps Port Alberni veteran deal with PTSD symptoms

Service dog helps retired veteran break his ‘fight or flight’ reaction to PTSD

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Retired Hab Steve Begin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out

Begin said it was his friend, UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ’contract flipping’

Adrian Dix says stability is key to increasing care standards

Ladysmith lottery ticket worth $1-million still not cashed in

The holder of a winning Maxmillion ticket sold in Ladysmith for a… Continue reading

B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

Most Read