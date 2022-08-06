Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

Despite the cooler weather, the fire isn’t out of the woods yet with temperatures expecting to raise

A northwest facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Fire activity at the Nohomin Creek wildfire has diminished over the last couple days because of the cooler temperatures.

The blaze now sits at just over 3,745 hectares, with the fire being the most active in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park. The south, east, and northeast flanks currently are showing no active fire behaviours.

BC Wildfire Services ground crews are currently having a challenging time handling the blaze as its burning on steep cliffs and rocky terrains. They are organizing grounds and aerial crews while working with Lytton First Nation and BC Parks to manage the park’s boundaries.

While temperatures have cooled off the last few days, they are expected to rise again to the same above-seasonal conditions that were experienced in late July.

The fire is still under investigation and is suspected to be human-caused.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfireMerritt