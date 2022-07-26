Cooling stations open around Alberni Valley during heat wave

Temperatures expected to be 35 degrees Celsius and higher until August long weekend

The Alberni Valley Emergency Program has set up cooling stations as Environment Canada issues a heat warning this week.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach 31 to 35 degrees Celsius and even warmer for inland Vancouver Island, until at least Saturday, July 30.

The Vancouver Island Regional Library at 4255 Wallace St. will be open for people to come in and get cool, as will Echo Community Centre and Pool at the same location. The Alberni Valley Multiplex, 3737 Roger St., will also be open. For schedules go online to www.playinpa.ca.

The Bread of Life at 3130 Third Ave. will be open for extended hours, until 7 p.m., throughout the heat wave.

Spray parks are located and operational at Blair Park (5095 Pineo Rd.), Roger Creek Park (Gertrude Street and Pemberton Road) and Kiwanis Park (3627 16th Avenue).

For more information on how to protect yourself during the heat, go online to https://bit.ly/3J2W@vEi. Don’t forget to check in on family and neighbours, especially those who might be at high risk for heat-related illness.



