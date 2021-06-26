Cooling stations, spray parks open during Port Alberni heat wave

With temperatures rising in the City of Port Alberni, two cooling stations have been opened to keep people out of the heat.

An extreme heat warning has been issued for inland Vancouver Island, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 35 C to 40 C over the weekend. The heat is expected to stick around until Wednesday.

In Port Alberni, the Bread of Life Centre (3130 Third Avenue) will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend long. Staff and volunteers will be handing out cold water and freezies.

On the other side of town, Kuu-us Crisis Line Society (4589 Adelaide Street) has also opened a cooling station from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. all weekend. Water and light snacks will be provided.

These cooling stations are open to everyone.

Port Alberni also has three spray parks with touch-activated buttons so people can get out of the heat:

– Kiwanis Park (3627 16th Avenue)

– Roger Creek Park (Gertrude and Pemberton Street)

– Blair Park (5095 Pineo Road)

During the heat wave, health officials are reminding people to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids – water preferred – and to stay out of direct sun for long periods of time.

Those most at risk of facing adverse impacts from the heat include children and seniors. Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness or fainting; nausea or vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Do not leave pets or people inside parked vehicles for any duration of time, and bring pets indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

See more tips for staying safe in the heat here.