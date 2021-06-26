Kids cool down from the heat at the water park at Roger Creek Park. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Kids cool down from the heat at the water park at Roger Creek Park. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Cooling stations, spray parks open during Port Alberni heat wave

Extreme heat warning issued by Environment Canada

With temperatures rising in the City of Port Alberni, two cooling stations have been opened to keep people out of the heat.

An extreme heat warning has been issued for inland Vancouver Island, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 35 C to 40 C over the weekend. The heat is expected to stick around until Wednesday.

In Port Alberni, the Bread of Life Centre (3130 Third Avenue) will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. all weekend long. Staff and volunteers will be handing out cold water and freezies.

On the other side of town, Kuu-us Crisis Line Society (4589 Adelaide Street) has also opened a cooling station from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. all weekend. Water and light snacks will be provided.

These cooling stations are open to everyone.

Port Alberni also has three spray parks with touch-activated buttons so people can get out of the heat:

– Kiwanis Park (3627 16th Avenue)

– Roger Creek Park (Gertrude and Pemberton Street)

– Blair Park (5095 Pineo Road)

During the heat wave, health officials are reminding people to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids – water preferred – and to stay out of direct sun for long periods of time.

Those most at risk of facing adverse impacts from the heat include children and seniors. Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness or fainting; nausea or vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Do not leave pets or people inside parked vehicles for any duration of time, and bring pets indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

See more tips for staying safe in the heat here.

Previous story
Mission school district shutting its doors Monday due to heat wave
Next story
What the fully vaccinated can do: Public Health Agency of Canada releases graph

Just Posted

Kids cool down from the heat at the water park at Roger Creek Park. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Cooling stations, spray parks open during Port Alberni heat wave

Water restrictions. (File photo)
Water restrictions coming to Port Alberni

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

The fishing vessel Sunderoey, one of two freezer trawlers owned by Independent Seafood Canada Corporation, is docked at Berth 1 at Port Alberni Terminals on Monday, June 21, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Two treated in ammonia leak aboard ship in Alberni harbour