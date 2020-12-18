Coombs man, 52, dies in head-on collision in Qualicum Beach

A 52-year-old Coombs man is dead following a head-on collision on Thursday, Dec. 17 in Qualicum Beach.

Police reported that first responders were called at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Rupert Road, just west of Jones Street.

Oceanside RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse Foreman said the driver and lone occupant of the eastbound vehicle (a pickup truck) was found deceased at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver and lone occupant of the westbound vehicle (an SUV), a 35-year-old man from Parksville, was airlifted to hospital. It was later determined that he was in stable condition.

Traffic was disrupted for several hours.

Foreman reported that initial investigation suggests the westbound driver suddenly left his lane, entering the lane and direct path of the deceased driver’s vehicle. He added as the evidence is processed and the reports from specialists such as the RCMP collision analyst are completed, police will look to determine causal factors.

“We would like to thank all those that witnessed this tragedy and stayed to provide statements and accounts to police,” said Foreman. “If anyone has further evidence that we were not able to speak with, please contact Const. Parish of the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

