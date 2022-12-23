UPDATE: Coquihalla southbound lanes open, winter storm warning still in effect

The highway was closed for around seven hours

The Coquihalla Highway at the summit as of 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 23. The highway is now open as of 10 a.m. following car crashes and ice scrapping. (DriveBC)

UPDATE 10:00 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway is now open southbound between Merritt and Hope.

✅ OPEN – #BCHwy5 is now open southbound between #HopeBC and #Merrit. Continue to expect delays as the congestion clears. Drive to the winter conditions. #Coquihalla — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 23, 2022

Following the clean up, crews also scraped ice off of the highway. Major delays are expected due to traffic congestion.

Original

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to multiple vehicle crashes.

While an assessment is in progress, travellers who are heading southbound can use Highway 3 and Highway 1 as alternate routes. Northbound is still open.

The southbound lanes have been closed since 3:20 a.m. and DriveBC’s next update is set for 8 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway currently has a winter storm warning in which travel conditions are challenged due to snowfall. It is expected to snow 15 centimetres on the highway today, turning into freezing rain later, closer to Hope. Winds are also 15 kilometres per hour. Poor visibility is also expected.

According to Environment Canada, the storm warning is for today (Dec. 23) and Saturday. Participation is expected in intensify and with the change in weather, the mix of snow and freezing rain turning into ice is expected to make travelling difficult over the next couple days.

Black Press Media will stay up to day on the highway’s status.

