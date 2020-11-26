The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.

Cortes Island First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Klahoose First Nation has had one positive test, one other potential case

The Klahoose First Nation is under lockdown after an Elder in the community tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 25.

The village of 91 people is located on Cortes Island. Klahoose Chief Kevin Peacey informed the community on Wednesday about the positive test, asking residents to stay home and shelter in place until further notice.

“We’re on lockdown right now,” he said. “We have a great team working on this, we have a nurse on site. We’re going to be doing testing pretty quick here for the members because there was a lot of people joining houses, which is very scary.”

Security has been set up on the road into the community to prevent people from visiting and security will be doing nightly patrols to ensure community members are respecting the lockdown protocol.

“We’re getting support from the government,” Peacey said. “If you get a first case on a reserve you jump right ahead in the funding. That helps out with food, barriers, security, so that’s appreciated.”

A supply truck with food will be stopping by the community with food to ensure everyone has enough to eat until the lockdown is lifted.

Peacey said there was a likely second case, as the Elder’s son lives with her and has also become ill. That will be confirmed in the coming days. Testing is expected to begin either on Friday or Monday.

“It was a total wake-up call,” Peacey said. “I’ve watched other reserves get it and I hoped we wouldn’t. We’re a small remote island and its the worst fear you can have, especially with an Elder being the first one diagnosed. We only have a handful of Elders that know our language, so it’s very scary if we lose them.”

“There’s been nothing but support from Cortes Island,” he added. “There’s some raffles that they want to do for donations. We’ve got donations for diapers, blankets and shampoo from different stores. It’s amazing how people come together on this island.”

There are no other cases on Cortes that Peacey is aware of. The person who tested positive will be transported to hospital on Monday.

RELATED: No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCortes IslandLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home
Next story
VIDEO: Thief steals children’s backpacks from daycare in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Josie Osborne was sworn into the Legislature virtually on Nov. 24. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne named minister of municipal affairs

The position was previously held by Selina Robinson, who is the province’s new finance minister

Rori Denness throws a javelin during BC Summer Games in 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)
Port Alberni ponders bidding for 2026 B.C. Summer Games

Port Alberni last hosted the BC Winter Games in 2004

Victoria artisan Tina Neurauter, right, used to shop at Pot Luck Ceramics with her daughter from Port Alberni. Now Neurauter is selling her handmade soaps and bath products at Bibi J’s, a new enterprise in the former Pot Luck Ceramics building on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Former Pot Luck Ceramics location reimagined as Bibi J’s

Owner Helma Swinkels revives social enterprise with new name, vision

Public washrooms are now open in West Kelowna. (City of West Kelowna)
QUINN’S QUIPS: When nature calls, where do you go when you’re homeless?

When you’ve gotta go, where do you go?

The Rollin Art Centre’s Mistletoe Market begins on Dec. 1. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre prepares for Mistletoe Market

Artisans and crafters are still needed for annual Christmas craft fair

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Police in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who wore a black-and-white striped hoodie and rode a yellow mountain bike when he allegedly stole three children’s backpacks from a daycare facility. (Photo submitted)
VIDEO: Thief steals children’s backpacks from daycare in Nanaimo

Suspect rode a yellow mountain bike and made off with backpacks hanging on fence

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Cortes Island First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Klahoose First Nation has had one positive test, one other potential case

Ladysmith’s 1st Avenue will be lit up until January 15. (Cole Schisler photo)
Light Up parade a no-go, but Ladysmith’s streets are still all aglow

Although the tradition Light Up this year was cancelled, folks can still enjoy the holiday lights

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Most Read