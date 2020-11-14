Couple, reported missing in Nanaimo Lakes area, found

Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, reported missing Thursday, have been found. (Photo submitted)

A Nanaimo couple, reported missing on Thursday, has been found, according to officials.

Tamara Sandulak, Cody Martin and their dog Rex, have been located alive, Nanaimo RCMP said in a Facebook post, and were transported by RCMP helicopter to a Nanaimo Search and Rescue staging area, where they were reunited with family.

The couple told their friends they were heading to the Nanaimo Lakes are to go fishing, but did not return Wednesday and were reported missing on Thursday.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue and RCMP launched a search by ground and air around the Second Lake and Echo Lake area on Thursday and resumed the effort on Friday.

