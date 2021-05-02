Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous hunting rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine – New Brunswick border on the opposite side of the country.

The April 23 decision stated an American Indigenous man has a constitutionally protected right to hunt in British Columbia given his people’s historic ties to the region.

Richard Lee Desautel, a U.S. citizen, was charged with hunting without a licence after shooting an elk near Castlegar, B.C., but defended his actions on the basis he had an Aboriginal right to hunt protected by section 35 of Canada’s Constitution Act.

Now members of the Peskotomuhkati Nation, with communities in New Brunswick and Maine, assert their citizens have the same rights that they expect the federal government to honour.

“We know who we are and I really did not need a Supreme Court to tell me who I am or who my people are,” Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi said in an interview Saturday.

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries.

“It’s going to come down to some common sense. It’s going to come down to justice for our people. It’s going to come down to respect for treaties,” he said. “That’s the relationship I’m looking for.”

Lawyer Paul Williams, who is negotiating for the Peskotomuhkati, said the court decision is clear.

“It’s one nation, everybody is related, and now the Supreme Court has said it’s one nation for the purpose of Canadian Constitutional recognition and protection as well,” he said.

“We’re going to have to work together quickly and decisively to set up recognition of the entire nation’s fisheries, but at the same time a conservation regime that takes precedence over any commercial rights or food rights.”

Both Williams and Akagi say a deal was reached three years ago that allows band members from Maine to hunt moose in New Brunswick. They said they believe it can be a template for other agreements.

“Let’s take something successful like this moose hunt and build on it,” Akagi said.

Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press

huntingIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer
Next story
Nine derelict vessels to be removed from Ucluelet Inlet as part of massive $2.5M cleanup effort

Just Posted

A group of men in dress slacks, high collars, ties and tails, poses underneath an arching banner that says: “ALBERNI FIRE DEPT”. The sign features two leather firefighters’ helmets that were used during that time period. One of four celebrations at Alberni Fire Department held each year, (Halloween, New Years, July 1st and May Day), this may be a New Year’s Dance. The photo was taken in the Alberni Athletic Hall—possibly the old Athletic Hall (location of rescue hall and tennis courts). The men are identified from L-R: Dick Burke; Cameron Duff; D. Miles; P. Miles; Will Paul; E. White; George Forrest; Jock Redford; J. Forrest; G. Blady; E. McKay. The Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archives are available to the public at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06546)
LOOK BACK: The Alberni Valley’s first fire department

Take a peek back into history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Three-time provincial champion Paige Maher will be wrestling at Simon Fraser University this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Paige Maher commits to wrestling team at Simon Fraser University

Maher is a three-time BC Provincial Champion and current Canadian National Champion

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Ryan Nause fires a shot at the Cowichan goal. The shot ended up becoming Nause’s first BCHL goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Point streak ends for Alberni Valley Bulldogs with loss against Cowichan

This marks the first time the Bulldogs have lost in regulation since April 11

Radio disc jockey Phil Barter started with CJAV at the age of 14 years, in 1948. He later provided colour commentary on basketball games called by Jim Robson, who became famous for calling Vancouver Canucks NHL games. CJAV, now 93.3 PEAK FM, celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021. The Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives contain 24,000 photos of Alberni Valley life spanning more than a century. Find them online at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN15905 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: 75 years of radio in the Alberni Valley

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the AV Museum

A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Island landfills make deal to accept coastal clean-up material

Alberni Valley, west coast landfills will generate thousands in revenue with pilot project

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Man killed in North Delta shooting identified as BC Corrections officer

Police say incident was ‘targeted’

St. John’s Ambulance offered three tips for Emergency Preparedness Week. (St. John’s Ambulance photo)
St. John’s Ambulance offers 3 tips for Emergency Preparedness Week

The week takes place May 2-8 in Canada

Cookie and her puppies are doing well at their foster home after being rescued from a property in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Mom, 7 puppies thriving after being rescued from northern B.C. property with 119 dogs

Cookie and puppies have blossomed with love and affection

Chris Rutkowski, Canada’s foremost UFO expert, is photographed in his Winnipeg home on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Canadians are watching the skies more during the pandemic, which has led to a growing interest in astronomy and unusual calls to RCMP 911 dispatchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Aliens are coming’: Alberta RCMP 911 dispatchers fielding calls about UFO sightings

A longtime astronomer suggests people are simply watching the night sky more during the pandemic

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Every day, boxes of unsalable food gets donated from grocery stores, reducing the amount of food that goes to the landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Keeping food out of Vancouver Island landfills just might save the planet

Food waste is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it doesn’t have to be

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read