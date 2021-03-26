Court delays decision on injunction against Port Renfrew area logging blockades

A monumental old-growth yellow cedar tree in the at-risk headwaters of Fairy Creek measuring 9.5ft in diameter, making it the 9th-widest known yellow cedar according to the BC Big Tree Registry. (Photo courtesy, T J Watt)

Activists fighting against the logging of Vancouver Island’s remaining old-growth forests will have to continue to hold their breath after a B.C. Supreme Court decision on the future of their blockades was postponed Friday.

Earlier this month in Vancouver, the court heard an injunction application from logging company Teal Jones, requesting to remove the protester’s blockades from two sites in the Port Renfrew area until Sept. 4. It also asked the court to allow RCMP to arrest and remove anyone in violation.

Activists have been camping out at the two sites near Fairy Creek Watershed for seven months, preventing Teal Jones from logging the area. They are calling on the province to stop all old-growth logging projects on Vancouver Island, noting the importance of older forests for protecting water systems and biodiversity and capturing carbon.

Teal Jones is concerned about the cost of delays, though. In court documents, the company estimates the inaccessible lumber is worth about $10 million. If the injunction goes through, protests will be limited to the extent that they don’t hinder the company’s activities.

The decision is now expected to be made April 1 at 10 a.m., according to activists.

A march and rally is being held at the B.C. legislature building March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Victoria police say traffic may be disrupted.

–With files from Dawn Gibson

