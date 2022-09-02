Protesters sit outside a building occupied by members of The United People of Canada in Ottawa Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Protesters sit outside a building occupied by members of The United People of Canada in Ottawa Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Court to weigh in on convoy-related group’s right to stay in Ottawa heritage building

The United Peoples of Canada have taken up residence in a deconsecrated church

A dispute between an Ottawa landlord and a group loosely associated with the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa last winter will be sorted out by a judge.

A group of people referring to themselves as The United Peoples of Canada took up residence in a deconsecrated church east of downtown Ottawa this summer.

The landlord for the church has attempted to evict the group, alleging they haven’t paid rent or lived up to the terms of their purchase agreement to buy the building.

The dispute has reached cartoonish proportions, with group members seen defending the property against bailiffs and community protesters with water guns while dressed in red capes and dish gloves.

In a court hearing today, Superior Court Justice Sally Gomery gave the group just over two weeks to prepare their case, but vowed she will introduce order to the situation.

She says in the meantime the group is not to harass other tenants or the landlord and must allow the bailiffs to post notices on the door as needed.

– Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Omicron vaccine available to most in B.C. by end of October, say Dix and Bonnie Henry
Next story
G-7 pledges to move forward with Russia oil price cap system

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono will play in a pair of games in his hometown of Port McNeill in September 2022. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port McNeill local ready to return to home ice for preseason BCHL games

Erik Bowkett of Western Canada Marine Response Corporation and Shelley Chrest of the Port Alberni Port Authority board cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Water Street Dock on Thursday, Sept. 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Water Street Dock opens waterfront access in Port Alberni

Artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park for the 10th annual Alberni Valley Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Artists will paint plein air at 10th annual Alberni Valley Paint Out

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: New event at men’s club draws a crowd