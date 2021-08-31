Courtenay-Alberni candidate profile: Barbara Biley, Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada

In an effort to inform the Courtenay-Alberni riding constituents, candidates have been given the opportunity to introduce themselves to the riding.

BARBARA BILEY, MARXIST-LENINIST PARTY OF CANADA

My name is Barbara Biley, the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada (MLPC) candidate in the Courtenay-Alberni riding. I have been a health care worker for many years.

Like most Canadians, I consider the Trudeau Liberals’ calling of this election to be an extremely irresponsible action. In May, all parties in the House agreed that there should be no election during the pandemic. Not only is the pandemic not over, we are in the fourth wave with cases increasing and public health orders being reinstated in many parts of B.C. and throughout the country. The increasing cases and the impacts of the wildfires on the health of many people have put a tremendous strain on the health care system and a burden on everyone, especially families preparing children to go back to school.

That such a decision can be taken even when it was clear that Canadians did not want an election now and there was absolutely no need for it shows that Canadian democracy is in need of renewal. It shows how our so-called democratic institutions have degenerated. Decision–making power is not only above the people but against the people. Canadians are marginalized and blocked from having any say in the decisions that affect our lives. From the selection of candidates by the cartel parties to the determination of what the election “issues” are, we have no say.

It is this marginalization that leads to situations like the standoff at Fairy Creek. The issue of how to develop the precious forestry resource with respect for Indigenous rights, the needs of communities and protection of the environment should be sorted out through discussion by all concerned. Instead we are faced with extreme police violence in defence of a private company with the backing of the government and the courts. There is nothing democratic about it.

The MLPC program calls on the people to organize and empower themselves to bring into being a modern Canada under our control that meets the needs of all, defends our rights and humanizes the natural and social environment. One important aspect is the need for an anti-war government in Canada, one which respects the sovereignty of all nations and gets Canada out of the U.S. led aggressive NATO alliance and NORAD and puts an end to the integration of Canada into the U.S. war economy.

Visit cpcml.ca to learn more about the program of the MLPC.

