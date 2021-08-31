Courtenay-Alberni candidate profile: Mary Lee, Conservative Party of Canada

In an effort to inform the Courtenay-Alberni riding constituents, candidates have been given the opportunity to introduce themselves to the riding.

MARY LEE, CONSERVATIVE PARTY OF CANADA

I am an Ottawa-born girl raised in a military family with a strong military ethos to service and to protect. It’s no wonder I joined the military and enrolled in the Royal Military College , following in my father’s footsteps . My first posting brought me to 19 Wing Comox in 1991. Unbeknownst to me, I was coming home to my roots. I hail from a long lineage of settlers to the Valley, the Piercys.

As a new candidate entering the political ring, I take a no-nonsense approach to governance and a hard stance on protecting our rights and freedoms, and defending democracy. With more than 20 years of service in the Canadian Armed Forces and a career in strategic communications, I know firsthand, you cannot achieve a mission without a plan. The Conservative mission is to secure the future. The plan is Canada’s Recovery Plan, a road map that every Canadian ought to digest before casting a vote.

This coming election will be a choice between a comprehensive Conservative plan to deliver jobs in all sectors, restore public finances and responsibly address climate action, versus reckless spending that would leave Canada with ever-increasing levels of debt and unemployment.

The last 18 months laid bare the state of this Liberal government. The Liberals, backed by a coalition of the NDP, Bloc and Green Parties, have completely lost sight of their fiduciary responsibility allowing the deficit to spiral out of control with no plan to get it back on track. The Trudeau legacy is mired with the absence of a sense of mission for Canada and a vision for Canadians to bring us back together as one.

As I travel throughout our riding, I am hearing that Canadians are deeply concerned about the rising cost of living and feeling deprived of good governance. Canada’s Conservatives have a detailed plan to secure the economy so that we can continue to invest in our services, health care and in our people and restore trust.

As your Conservtive candidate for Courtenay-Alberni,

I bring my military background to defend our values and my breadth of experience in healthcare, education, non-profit, and small business industry to stand up for hardworking Canadians and their families.

A political party that can cut through the rhetoric and effectively brand itself on credibility is the political party best equipped to lead the country. I pledged allegiance to serve our great nation once before. Accepting this candidacy is an extension of that oath.

