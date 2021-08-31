Courtenay-Alberni candidate profile: Robert Eppich, People’s Party of Canada

In an effort to inform the Courtenay-Alberni riding constituents, candidates have been given the opportunity to introduce themselves to the riding.

ROBERT EPPICH, PEOPLE’S PARTY OF CANADA

Robert Eppich has announced his candidacy for Member of Parliament, Courtenay-Alberni on behalf of the Peoples Party of Canada.

Robert and his wife have lived in this riding on Denman Island for more than 10 years. Together they raised two children and now enjoy two grandchildren. Robert majored in Political Science at UBC. He managed a communications department for many years eventually becoming a software developer writing accounting software for small and medium businesses. He is currently voluntarily serving his community as treasurer of a Hornby Island water association.

Robert believes we live in a great country and he can best represent the needs and desires of the constituents by supporting Maxime Bernier, the leader of the Peoples Party of Canada, with the ‘Practical Common Sense’ platform. What unites us is who we are as Canadians. We are a people who care about our environment, economy, and the four fundamental freedoms described in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Robert Eppich is also pro family values, pro parental rights, pro housing and home ownership, pro home schooling, pro small and family business, pro farming and farmer’s markets, pro confidentiality and privacy, the right to speech and to listen, and pro practical and realistic environmental respect.

Robert and Maxime Bernier believe in supporting small businesses in our communities. We will fully open up the economy and get Canadians back to work. Whether you are caring for elderly parents or raising a family he believes that your rights and access to family members should not be restricted. This candidate would like to help create an economy that encourages affordable housing and home ownership. We encourage independence, responsibility, fairness and respect. We believe you are the best to decide the best course of action for you, just like in this election, you will decide.

Finally, I would like you to consider me as your Member of Parliament for Courtenay-Alberni riding and I will do my best to represent you, your family, your business, and your friends.

We will protect the rights of minorities even when not popular.

Robert can be reached at the peoplespartyofcanada.ca website, or his email address, Robert@Eppich.ca, or his phone, 250-792-0078.

