Lauren Collins photo Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, right, speaks to a crowd of about 20 people at Parksville Community Park earlier this year while Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns looks on.

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns says Scheer’s resignation not surprising

Pressure is on NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, as the lone major party leader remaining in the opposition

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns said he was not overly surprised about the announcement of Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation.

“I don’t believe it did [come as a surprise],” he told the Comox Valley Record. “Certainly there has been a lot of conversation in Ottawa since the election.”

Johns added that despite their philosophical differences, Scheer’s work in Parliament cannot go unnoticed.

“I think today we are really focusing on Mr. Scheer,” said Johns. “Despite our differences of opinion on obviously a great many issues, today we should focus on his service as an MP, Speaker of the House for two Parliaments, and as leader of the Conservative Party. We all are unified in honouring the sacrifices he and his family have made in support of the work that he’s been doing.”

Johns said with the resignation of Elizabeth May as Green party leader last month, and now the resignation of Scheer as Conservative leader, the pressure will be on NDP leader Jagmeet Singh as the lone (major) party leader currently sitting in Parliament.

“Absolutely, no question about it… absolutely there will be more pressure on Jagmeet as a leader of a party in the House of Commons,” said Johns. “That’s a very important role, because Canadians have a lot of questions and a lot of concerns, and they need to have stable leaders who are going to ask those tough questions of government, and bring good ideas to government.”

That said, Johns believes there is no danger of Singh following in the footsteps of May and Scheer. He said Singh’s position as leader of the NDP is “very safe.

“Canadians had a good look at Jagmeet for the first time over the election campaign, for many people, and they really connected with him. I think the momentum around Jagmeet and his leadership is just picking up, to be honest with you. People are excited about the message he is bringing [to Ottawa] on behalf of everyday Canadians.

“I think it’s important for Canadians to not have every political party go through change. [Stability] is very important, and that’s one thing you can count on with the NDP is that there is stability in our leadership and in our party. We may be a small caucus but we play a very important role in Parliament.”


terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No chronic wasting disease found in deer carcass brought to Nanaimo
Next story
RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Just Posted

Drag racers ask for three-year lease at Alberni Valley Airport to race

AVDRA is pursuing a location for a permanent drag racing facility in Port Alberni

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs acquire veteran forward from QMJHL

Matthew Grouchy set to join the Bulldogs on Friday, Dec. 13

ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre all decked out for the holidays

Mistletoe Market runs until Dec. 21

BUDGET 2020: WVIHS rolls out five-year plan for Port Alberni heritage train

Port Alberni council considers options in budget preparation

Alberni high school students fill Salvation Army van full of food

ADSS Athletic Dept.’s eighth annual food drive fills van, bellies with food donations

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

No chronic wasting disease found in deer carcass brought to Nanaimo

Conservation officers had asked for public assistance to locate hunters last month

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Most Read