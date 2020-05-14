Comox Valley veteran Jim McGillawee celebrated his special day Thursday, alongside his daughter, Sharon Smith. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

With friends and family – along with a few extra guests filling the lawn – Valley resident Jim McGillawee celebrated his 100th birthday in style Thursday afternoon.

The Courtenay resident marked the historic milestone with a parade just for him. Family and friends planned a surprise parade for the centennial veteran who served in the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War.

Members of the Comox Valley Classic Cruisers, the Comox Valley RCMP, 19 Wing Comox, friends, family and even a special appearance from a Cormorant helicopter paraded down a north Courtenay street where McGillawee sat in a chair in the driveway taking in his celebration.

Click on the video below for highlights of the special day:


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary
Next story
Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Just Posted

Port Alberni teachers dress up in 1980s outfits for lip sync challenge

Music teachers challenge others in SD70, around the Island to do the same

Alberni Valley Bulldogs president named BCHL Marketer of the Year

David Michaud first joined the Bulldogs in December of 2018

A LOOK BACK: Port Alberni hunger parade

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery offers virtual summer exhibit

Our Creative Nature runs until June 26

QUINN’S QUIPS: Volunteers answer the escalating need to feed people in the Alberni Valley

“Even though the need is really high, this is really the community with heart”

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital’s COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Most Read