Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria and other religious venues in B.C. have received permission to resume limited in-person ceremonies. (Christ Church Cathedral)

COVID-19: B.C. church services resume with public health limits

Maximum 50 in large spaces, Premier John Horgan says

B.C. religious services are joining schools in a cautious reopening with close contact restrictions to avoid COVID-10 outbreaks, Premier John Horgan says.

Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry held their third conference call with faith leaders around the province May 26, and Horgan announced on social media afterwards that church services with up to 50 people can go ahead if the space is large enough.

“Maximum 50 people in a large space,” Horgan wrote on Twitter. “Small groups in smaller spaces. Avoid touching multiple people.”

Henry has repeatedly warned that religious services, particularly weddings and funerals, have a high risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus that has spread around the world. 

Health Minister Adrian Dix praised the religious leaders for their cooperation in restricting gatherings during the pandemic.

“More than 100 leaders took part in the session,” Dix said. “It went very well and we are very appreciative to all of them, not just for participating in the session today, but for all they’ve done to assist and support their congregations during this period.”

