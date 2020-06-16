COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

B.C. recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 as of June 16, with one new outbreak at the long-term care ward at Langley Memorial Hospital.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the continued low case count allows the province to continue gradually increase public activities such as spas, resorts and recreational sports, with limits being developing with the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and WorkSafeBC.

Partial opening of in-class instruction in schools and expansion of restaurant use has provided useful guidance, Henry said.

“It is a gradual transition and we’re slowly turning up the dimmer switch as we move through,” she said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the ministry continues to gather personal protective equipment and has conducted exercises, including one June 15 at Vancouver Island Health in preparation for a possible second wave of the cornavirus.

Henry renewed her warning about family gatherings and encloses spaces, including night clubs and choir practices.

“This is not the time to take those risks,” Henry said. “It is far easier to maintain physical distance from four people than 40.”

