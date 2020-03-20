COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

BC Parks has suspended camping until the end of April while also curtailing access to trails and other facilities in the latest move by provincial officials to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While people will be able to day hike, washrooms and day-use facilities will be suspended until further notice. Some parking lots will be closed and gated where necessary.

“We are following the advice of the provincial health officer to help people get outside, while ensuring they are following the PHO’s direction and guidance to stay healthy,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in a statement.

Some day-use services and facilities are currently available at the following provincial parks:

  • Mount Seymour Provincial Park – access restricted to some lower-elevation trails. Parking and road access are closed.
  • Cypress Provincial Park – access restricted to some lower-elevation trails. Parking and road access are closed.
  • Goldstream Provincial Park
  • Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park
  • Miracle Beach Provincial Park
  • Wells Gray Provincial Park

In alignment with Parks Canada, all campgrounds, camping opportunities and accommodations will be closed until at least April 30. Refunds will be automatically provided to those with existing reservations during this time.

The Discover Camping reservation system has been suspended for all new reservations. No action is required for people with reservations to receive a refund.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19: City of Port Alberni cancels March 23 council meeting

Cancellation will not affect budget discussions, says city clerk

Referral-only COVID-19 testing facility opens in Port Alberni

No location was disclosed by Island Health as people without a referral are asked to stay away

Port Alberni recycling depot closed in response to COVID-19

Other options are available for recycling

Port Alberni RCMP changes front counter services in response to COVID-19

Front counter services will not be conducted until further notice

Port Alberni agencies feed those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

Donations from the community now accepted

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

City of Parksville says playgrounds are off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns

Move follows directive from provincial health officer

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding as countries show trends

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

Island doctor says health authority dropping the ball on COVID-19

A physician at the Campbell River Hospital says the public isn’t being… Continue reading

Most Read