COVID-19 case reported at elementary school in Nanaimo

Frank J. Ney Elementary is the third school in a week in Nanaimo with COVID-19 exposure

After clusters of cases at two Nanaimo high schools last week, there has now been a COVID-19 case confirmed at an elementary school.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools advised Sunday morning that there was a COVID-19 exposure at Frank J. Ney Elementary School on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The school district says the individual is isolating at home and Island Health has completed contact tracing.

Nanaimo Ladysmith school district directs people to the health authority’s school exposures web page for more information and said via social media that it thanks the school community for its co-operation.

An exposure is defined as one COVID-19 case, whereas the clusters reported at Dover Bay and John Barsby secondary schools last week each involved two cases.

