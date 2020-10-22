COVID-19 case reported at Wood Elementary School in Port Alberni

This photo of Wood Elementary School was taken in 2016. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a school in the Alberni Valley—this time at Wood Elementary School.

Island Health and School District 70 (Pacific Rim) reported on Oct. 21 that someone at Wood Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The date of potential exposure in the school community was Monday, Oct. 19.

This is the second school exposure in the Alberni Valley since classes re-opened in September. The first was reported at Alberni District Secondary School earlier this month.

Island Health is now completing contact tracing to identify any staff and students that need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

“If you did not receive a phone call or letter, continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” says the release from Island Health and SD70.

For privacy information, no specific details will be released about the COVID-19 exposure.

