New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 30-June 5. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)

COVID-19 cases drop again almost everywhere on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo had four new cases last week, down from 22 the week before

The virus is still out there, but most areas of Vancouver Island had no new cases to report last week.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new data Wednesday, June 9, showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of May 30-June 5. Vancouver Island saw new cases decrease almost everywhere and drop to zero in several areas.

There were 14 new cases on the Island last week with four cases each in Greater Nanaimo and Greater Victoria, three cases in the Comox Valley and three cases on the Saanich Peninsula.

In the three days since then, the BCCDC says there have been 24 new cases on the Island, with two on the central Island, seven on the north Island and 15 on the south Island.

The BCCDC says there are no COVID-19 patients in critical care on the Island and three individuals hospitalized.

Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, said at a press conference earlier this week that British Columbians are doing very well with immunizations and the results are encouraging.

“As cases continue to decline, daily fluctuations especially in cases, will be less and less meaningful,” she said. “Rather, seven-day averages and long-term trends are going to be better indicators of our progress.”

