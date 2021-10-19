COVID-19 cases in B.C. kids under 12 have peaked, in decline

COVID-19 cases increased among children 5-11 years old during the first two weeks of the school year, primarily in regions with lower community vaccination. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

COVID-19 infections in B.C. children aged five to 11 that started spiking up in September have begun falling, data released by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry show.

The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease control confirm that diagnosed cases increased in the first two weeks of the school year, mainly in regions with lower community vaccine coverage. “The incidence within these younger age groups peaked in late September and is now trending downwards,” the BCCDC reports in a data package on schools released Oct. 19.

An increase in testing as the school year began was analyzed, with the rate of positive tests falling as more were done.

“The increase of COVID-19 cases in September was strongly associated with a significant increase in testing among children,” the report says.

