COVID-19 cases increased among children 5-11 years old during the first two weeks of the school year, primarily in regions with lower community vaccination. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

COVID-19 cases increased among children 5-11 years old during the first two weeks of the school year, primarily in regions with lower community vaccination. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

COVID-19 cases in B.C. kids under 12 have peaked, in decline

Jump ‘strongly associated’ with more tests as school started

COVID-19 infections in B.C. children aged five to 11 that started spiking up in September have begun falling, data released by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry show.

The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease control confirm that diagnosed cases increased in the first two weeks of the school year, mainly in regions with lower community vaccine coverage. “The incidence within these younger age groups peaked in late September and is now trending downwards,” the BCCDC reports in a data package on schools released Oct. 19.

An increase in testing as the school year began was analyzed, with the rate of positive tests falling as more were done.

“The increase of COVID-19 cases in September was strongly associated with a significant increase in testing among children,” the report says.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Tk’emlúps open letter sets steps for PM to prove commitment to reconciliation

Just Posted

Fans in masks fill seats at Weyerhaeuser Arena for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ game Oct. 15, 2021 against Victoria Grizzlies. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs welcome fans back for home opener

Dr. Dorothy (Sam) Williams, chief of staff and medical director for West Coast General Hospital, checks out an artist’s rendering of the remodeled emergency department. An official groundbreaking for the $6.2-million expansion took place Oct. 8, 2021, although construction began in September. (PHOTO COURTESY ISLAND HEALTH)
$6.2M expansion at West Coast General Hospital brings improvement to patient care

Kolten Brown of the U13 Alberni Valley Bulldogs battles with a Peninsula player during Monday’s gold medal game. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s U13 Bulldogs win gold in Thanksgiving hockey tournament

Port Alberni Bombers forward Jaydon Merritt fires a shot at the Kraken goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers’ comeback falls short against Lake Cowichan Kraken