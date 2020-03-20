(NEWS FILE PHOTO)

COVID-19: City of Port Alberni cancels March 23 council meeting

Cancellation will not affect budget discussions, says city clerk

Due to the current COVID-19 public health crisis, the City of Port Alberni has cancelled its next city council meeting, scheduled for Monday, March 23.

Although Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions assured residents on Wednesday, March 18 that council meetings would continue as scheduled, the city made the decision the next day to cancel the upcoming meeting.

READ MORE: Port Alberni mayor provides an update on city’s COVID-19 response

“Things are evolving really quickly,” explained city clerk Davina Hartwell. “We had a good look at the agenda for next week, and there was nothing absolutely essential.”

The cancellation gives the city additional time to review its procedures and decide how to proceed with city business while meeting legislated requirements and ensuring the health and safety of its residents.

“We want to make sure the proper procedures are in place so the public can still participate,” said Hartwell. “And we don’t want to overwhelm the managers, who are really busy making sure city services are still provided.”

Hartwell says she expects the meeting to be rescheduled in the next week or so.

The cancellation should not have an effect on the city’s budget deliberations, she added. The city has already given first reading for the draft 2020-2024 financial plan. Final adoption must take place by May 15, 2020.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
7-Eleven Canada announces confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ladysmith 7-Eleven
Next story
COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

Just Posted

COVID-19: City of Port Alberni cancels March 23 council meeting

Cancellation will not affect budget discussions, says city clerk

Referral-only COVID-19 testing facility opens in Port Alberni

No location was disclosed by Island Health as people without a referral are asked to stay away

Port Alberni recycling depot closed in response to COVID-19

Other options are available for recycling

Port Alberni RCMP changes front counter services in response to COVID-19

Front counter services will not be conducted until further notice

Port Alberni agencies feed those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

Donations from the community now accepted

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Air Canada laying off more than 500 flight attendants

The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60 per cent of flight attendants

COVID-19 March 20 International update: Death toll passes 10,000

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

7-Eleven Canada announces confirmed case of COVID-19 at Ladysmith 7-Eleven

Anyone who may have visited Ladysmith 7-Eleven between March 5 and March 11 is asked to call 811

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

COVID-19: Ucluelet calls on visitors to postpone trips to the West Coast

“We recommend you delay your holidays until further notice.”

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

Most Read