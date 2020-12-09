COVID-19 exposure notice for Nanaimo school lifted, lab error to blame

COVID-19 cases reported at three other Nanaimo schools last week

A COVID-19 exposure announced for a north Nanaimo elementary school was actually the result of a lab error, says the Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district.

In a Dec. 6 social media post, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools announced that Randerson Ridge Elementary School had seen COVID-19 exposure between Dec. 2-4, but in an update Wednesday, Dec. 9, said the exposure notice had been “lifted.”

Island Health identified an error with lab results, the district said. There was no potential exposure between Dec. 2-4 and all individuals self-isolating have been cleared to return to school immediately.

According to Island Health, an exposure situation is one where a “single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection attended the school during their infectious period.”

Randerson Ridge was one of four schools where exposures were announced over the past few days.

RELATED: Vaccines in B.C. go to health care workers first

RELATED: COVID-19 reported at three Nanaimo schools

RELATED: SD68 advises of COVID-19 case at NDSS

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

CoronavirusEducation