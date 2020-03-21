Hwy. 4 at Kennedy Hill has experienced shutdowns such as this one in January 2020 after a blasting mishap caused a rockslide and a temporary bridge had to be installed. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

COVID-19: Highway 4 Kennedy Hill project scaled back

Road closure schedule has changed as Emil Anderson Construction modifies construction plans

The Highway 4 Kennedy Hill construction project will be scaled back to a single crew as British Columbia deals with coronavirus (COVID-19) health measures. This will affect road closures on the highway between Port Alberni and the west coast.

“Public health and worker safety are the top priorities for the B.C. government during the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Vancouver Island district manager Mike Pearson noted in a press release sent late Friday, March 20.

READ: Tofino asks tourists to postpone trip, return home

The ministry and Emil Anderson Construction (EAC) will comply with WorksafeBC advice to reduce capacity to a single crew at the Kennedy Hill construction site. Over the next two weeks, blasting activities will be limited, Pearson said. The focus will be preparing the site for blasts once a full crew is OK’d to return to the site.

Erin Pomeroy, project coordinator for EAC, said workers will use the BC COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool, will practice social distancing, hand and hard surface hygiene and follow a strict isolation rule: no exceptions if showing symptoms of illness.

The move to a single crew will affect road closures on Highway 4 connecting Port Alberni with Ucluelet and Tofino. While there will be no complete closures, drivers are reminded there will be regular 30-minute delays and single-lane alternating traffic at all times from now until March 30.

READ: Tofino-Ucluelet highway reopens after bridge installed earlier than expected

Motorists are advised to arrive at the construction site at the top of every hour (9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., etc.) and to expect minor delays while opposing traffic clears.

“This is a rapidly changing environment and MOTIVATION will continue to engage with local communities and public to advise of changes to work as things continue to develop,” Pearson said.

Project information is available online at www2.gov.bc.ca/highway4kennedyhill and on the EAC Facebook page.

Drivers can call the traffic advisory hotline at 1-855-451-7152 for detailed and up-to-date information about Highway 4 construction at Kennedy Hill. Information will also be posted on electronic message boards at either end of the project on Highway 4 and information is updated regularly at DriveBC.ca.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictConstructionCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Multiculturalism grants advance anti-racism across B.C.
Next story
Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

Just Posted

COVID-19: Highway 4 Kennedy Hill project scaled back

Road closure schedule has changed as Emil Anderson Construction modifies construction plans

Island Health facilities now only open for essential visits

Visits allowed for critically ill, those in end-of-life care or those that need escorts

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

ACRD releases draft flood plan for Somass River watershed

Expectation is for 20 percent more rain, flooding within decades

Court shutdown could threaten safe confinement and fair trials: B.C. defence lawyer

Defence lawyer says people in custody could be released early to prevent COVID from spreading

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

March 21, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

‘Coronaoke’ hits high note among self-isolating crowd thanks to B.C. man

People sharing fun videos on social media to combat social isolation during coronavirus pandemic

Not COVID-19: Here’s what else happened this week in B.C.

A powerlifting grandma, a dolphin rescue, a custody battle over a caboose and more

Cowichan Valley strata using yellow caution tape to tie neighbourhood together during crisis

A simple but effective solution to helping each other despite social distancing

World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C.’s top doctor orders immediate closure of salons, spas and other personal services

Comes as 74 new positive COVID-19 cases announced.

Family of B.C. woman who died of COVID-19 makes plea for people to stay home

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

Most Read