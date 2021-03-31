(Metro Creative photo)

(Metro Creative photo)

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms

This puts B.C. in line with other provinces

Masks are now required for all students in Grades 4 to 12 in B.C., the education ministry confirmed Tuesday (March 30) night.

The confirmation came after a day of confusion after an announcement made at a Monday press conference said only that the province would “support and encourage students” to wear masks.

Masks for Grade 4 to 12 students will be required in all indoor areas, including at desks and work stations and on school buses, both within and outside of their learning groups.

There are a few exceptions:

  • A person who is unable to wear a mask because they do not tolerate it (for health or behavioural reasons);
  • A person unable to put on or remove a mask without the assistance of another person;
  • If the mask is removed temporarily for the purposes of identifying the person wearing it;
  • If the mask is removed temporarily to engage in an educational activity that cannot be performed while wearing a mask (e.g. actively playing a wind instrument, high-intensity physical activity, etc.);
  • If a person is eating or drinking;
  • If a person is behind a barrier;
  • While providing a service to a person with a disability or diverse ability (including but not limited to a hearing impairment), where visual cues, facial expressions and/or lip reading/movements are important.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 are “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask indoors at all times, but it will remain a “personal or family/caregiver choice for these students, and their choices must be respected.”

READ MORE: Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects teens as young as 12

Just Posted

Bev Frolic of Port Alberni has lived a life of volunteerism in a number of different community organizations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni’s Bev Frolic lives a life of volunteerism

From Cancer Society to COVID-19 vaccines, Frolic finds volunteering a rewarding experience

Vancouver Island’s missing men featured in the Gone Boys podcast. Left to right: Kelly McLeod, Brandon Cairney, Desmond Peter, Ian Henry, Daniel MacDonnell. (Courtesy of Laura Palmer)
True crime podcast explores connection between five missing Vancouver Island men

Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime

Deb Roberts receives her long service award from area director Lance Stephenson for 20 years of service with BC Emergency Health Services. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni paramedics honoured for service

BCEHS celebrates staff members’ combined 80 years of experience

Tom Bridger, an electrician with Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd., with the six-metre-long model of Naval ship HMCS Rainbow, sitting in CME’s facility at Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni. The large vessel under construction in the background is a geoduck packing ship. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Navy League ship model finds new home

Canadian Maritime Engineering saves model from scuttling in Port Alberni

The visitors’ centre and courtyard are the first places that greet visitors to McLean Mill National Historic Site in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
McLean Mill better off removed from ALR, city agrees

City of Port Alberni votes to ask for mill’s removal from Agricultural Land Reserve

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island contact tracing doubles due to COVID variants, more socializing

Island’s top public health officer calling for return to practices that achieved a flat curve

(Metro Creative photo)
COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms

This puts B.C. in line with other provinces

Patsy Lesiuk died at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on March 11. She became infected with COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital in February. Photo: Courtesy the Lesiuk family
Trail family seeks answers after losing mother to COVID-19 infection

Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February

An Island Health COVID-19 immunization clinic at Nanaimo’s Beban Park. (News Bulletin file photo)
Don’t wait around clinic hoping for ‘leftover’ vaccine, says Island Health

Health authority says it’s finding efficiencies in immunization program

Eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at Nanaimo’s Longlake Chateau, but Island Health says none have experienced more than moderate cold symptoms. (News Bulletin file photo)
Outbreak at vaccinated Island seniors home results in ‘moderate cold’ symptoms

‘Compare a mild cold to probably one or two of those people dying, had they not had the vaccine’

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

Victoria police are seeking witnesses after a woman was assaulted by three men in downtown Victoria last weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman attacked with a traffic cone by three Victoria jaywalkers

Woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after also being punched and kicked beside her car

Most Read