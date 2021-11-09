COVID-19 outbreak at Nanaimo hospital spreads, now at 15 cases

Another eight COVID-19 cases have been linked to the outbreak at NRGH.

Island Health issued an information bulletin on Tuesday, Nov. 9, advising that there have been another eight COVID-19 cases identifed in Nanaimo Regional General Hospital’s transitional care unit.

“The most recent patient cases were not experiencing symptoms and were identified through testing of potential close contacts,” the health authority noted.

The outbreak was declared Nov. 1 after evidence of transmission within the unit, said Island Health. In total, 13 patients and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Provincial health officials reported Monday, Nov. 8, that there were 1,438 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. over the three days leading up to press time, with 221 of those cases on Vancouver Island. Island Health reports 518 active COVID-19 cases, with 306 of those cases on the central Island, 126 on the south Island and 86 on the north Island.

