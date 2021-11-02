Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared in Nanaimo hospital unit

Four patients test positive for virus at NRGH’s transitional care unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital’s transitional care unit after four patients tested positive for the virus.

Island Health declared the outbreak Tuesday, Nov. 2. The health authority said a patient tested positive on Sunday, Oct. 31, and follow-up testing identified three other cases among patients.

“Island Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning and contact tracing to protect the health of all patients, staff and medical staff,” the health authority noted in an information bulletin.

Island Health says the outbreak is limited to the transitional care unit and no other areas of the hospital are affected.

“The hospital is still a safe place and people should not avoid seeking emergency care if they require it,” the information bulletin noted.

Island Health data shows that there are 581 active COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island including 386 on the central Island.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 outbreak declared in Nanaimo care facility


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Previous story
Trial in murder of teenage girl from Nanaimo will go ahead
Next story
Three Island cities on B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ top 20 list

Just Posted

Wolfgang Zimmermann, president of Pacific Coast University of Workplace Health Sciences, introduces one of the speakers during a virtual convocation ceremony for graduates of the Bachelor of Disability Management program. (SCREENSHOT)
Second class graduates from Pacific Coast University in Port Alberni

Mistletoe Market begins at the Rollin Art Centre on Nov. 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Artists and crafters invited to join Mistletoe Market

Kayla Garcia walks her dogs daily at Dry Creek Park, and says she finds drug paraphernalia and other garbage in the park every day. She is concerned pop-up warming centres will add to the problem. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Warming centres cause some concern for neighbours in Port Alberni

Port Alberni writer Jacqueline Carmichael’s latest book is ‘Heard Amid the Guns: True Stories from the Western Front, 1914-1918.’ (Photo courtesy Chris Hancock Donaldson)
Port Alberni author to read stories of forgotten men and women from the First World War