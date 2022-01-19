COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Port Alberni care homes

Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolated

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at two seniors homes in Port Alberni.

A letter from the Alberni-Clayoquot Continuing Care Society dated Jan. 19, 2022 says that COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Fir Park Village and Echo Village.

“We are managing the outbreaks with the greatest regard to resident and staff safety,” says Joe McQuaid, executive director of the Alberni-Clayoquot Continuing Care Society.

At this time, residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are isolated and being treated for “mild” symptoms of COVID, McQuaid says. The society has “a good supply” of personal protective equipment and staffing levels are “adequate” to provide sufficient care for residents.

A number of measures have been put into place at both homes, including limited staff movement between wings. There will be no admissions or transfers to the homes at this time, and there will be no group activities during the outbreaks.

Visitation is currently limited to essential visits only, in line with provincial health orders.

“Please know the health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority and we are working diligently to ensure this situation remains under control,” said McQuaid.

