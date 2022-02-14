COVID-19 outbreaks over at Port Alberni seniors homes

COVID-19 outbreaks at two Port Alberni seniors homes have now been declared over.

Outbreaks were declared at Echo Village and Fir Park Village in mid-January, but Island Health says both outbreaks are now over.

The Fir Park Village outbreak was declared over on Feb. 7, while the Echo Village outbreak was declared over on Feb. 11.

In total, 13 resident cases and five staff cases were attributed ot the Fir Park Village outbreak, while 27 resident cases and 11 staff cases were attributed to the Echo Village outbreak.

“Staff are to be commended for continuing to deliver high quality, compassionate care while diligently following outbreak protocols,” Island Health noted in a media release.

Outbreak protocols will now be ended at both sites. Enhanced infection prevention and control measures and monitoring of residents, patients and staff for symptoms will continue.

Fir Park Village and Echo Village are owned and operated by the Alberni-Clayoquot Continuing Care Society. On Feb. 7, the Alberni-Clayoquot Continuing Care Society sent a letter to families informing them that the outbreaks were nearly resolved.

“Given the current prevalence of COVID-19 in all communities, identifying positive cases in residents or staff is not unexpected,” the letter noted. “What we are seeing, generally, is that fully vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 are experiencing mild illness.”

A COVID-19 outbreak at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens long-term care home in Port Alberni that was declared on Feb. 2 is still ongoing.

