By order of the Prime Minister, Parks Canada closed beaches and public facilities in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve this week in effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. (Nora O’Malley photo)

COVID-19: Ucluelet calls on visitors to postpone trips to the West Coast

“We recommend you delay your holidays until further notice.”

Authorities in Ucluelet released a joint statement on March 19 asking visitors with planned trips to the West Coast to delay their holidays.

The COVID-19 joint statement from District of Ucluelet, Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Ucluelet comes on the heels of Black Rock Oceanfront Resort, the small town’s largest resort, closing on March 18 until further notice.

“As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has requested citizens to stay home if they do not require essential travel, most businesses in Ucluelet have taken the precautionary measure to close for the coming weeks,” reads the joint statement.

“If you have plans to come to Ucluelet in the near future, we recommend you delay your holidays until further notice. Businesses have adjusted their operations and we recommend you contact your accommodation and activity providers to better understand the measures they have taken for their business to keep their guests and staff safe.”

Ucluelet’s Terrace Beach Resort, owned by actor Jason Priestley and family, closed on March 19 as well.

“Although it is a heart-wrenching decision, we all feel it is absolutely the correct decision to keep everyone as safe as possible in this battle against the pandemic,” reads a post on the accommodation provider’s Facebook page.

Ucluelet authorities said their immediate priority is the safety of its residents and staff.

“In the meantime, share your memories of Ucluelet and visit with us virtually through Facebook and Instagram. For those in self-isolation, let us be your virtual stress-free zone. The community of Ucluelet will be here to welcome you when the time is right for travel again,” notes the March 19 press release.

On March 18, national parks across Canada suspended all visitor services, including the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve (PRNPR), located between Ucluelet and Tofino. Wickaninnish Beach in the PRNPR gated access to beaches and closed bathrooms.

The annual Canadian Surfing Championships hosted at Wickaninnish Beach were postponed until further notice due to the National Park closures.

“By order of the Prime Minister, all events and gatherings within Parks Canada jurisdiction are cancelled, including the Rip Curl Nationals scheduled for April 3-5,” reads a statement from Surf Canada.

“We truly look forward to better health of everyone on this beautiful blue planet. Please continue to be risk informed, be diligent in preventing the spread of the virus and be extra good to each other. We are all in this together,” concludes the Surf Canada post.

Image courtesy of Reddit/Darth_Voter


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ: Tofino asks visitors to postpone trips, return home

READ: Island Health isn’t sharing locations of COVID-19 cases for privacy reasons

EDITORIAL: Communities have a right to know when COVID-19 arrives locally

CoronavirusTourismucluelet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Referral-only COVID-19 testing facility opens in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Referral-only COVID-19 testing facility opens in Port Alberni

No location was disclosed by Island Health as people without a referral are asked to stay away

Port Alberni recycling depot closed in response to COVID-19

Other options are available for recycling

Port Alberni RCMP changes front counter services in response to COVID-19

Front counter services will not be conducted until further notice

Port Alberni agencies feed those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

Donations from the community now accepted

Meals on Wheels finds kitchen to keep preparing meals in Port Alberni

Crisis occurred when COVID-19 restrictions forced a sudden closure of restaurant kitchen

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Cannes canned; Rosie brings back talk show amid COVID-19 concerns

‘Minions’ movie delayed; Conan tries late night with iPhone

COVID-19: Ucluelet calls on visitors to postpone trips to the West Coast

“We recommend you delay your holidays until further notice.”

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

B.C. Ferries halts all food service as sandwiches go uneaten amid COVID-19

Ferry corporation previously suspended hot food service, now stops selling ‘grab-and-go’ items

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Most Read