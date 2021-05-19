A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program has begun accepting registrations and booking appointments for children aged 12 to 17, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday.

The vaccinations will be done at community clinics where facilities and staff are prepared to handle sensitive vaccines, not at schools, as the province has opened up vaccination bookings for all adults in recent days. Dix said.

“In many cases it allows families to go together to get vaccinated,” Dix told reporters at the B.C. legislature May 19.

More details on the vaccination of under-18s will be provided at the briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday with Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Everyone eligible can register for a vaccination online here, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, or at a Service B.C. office in person.

B.C. public health recorded 521 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first time over 500 in the past six days. There are 340 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of May 19, 118 of them in intensive care. There have been eight additional deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,658 since the pandemic began.

“Since we last reported, we have had 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 335 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 18 in the Island Health region, 62 in the Interior Health region, 29 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” Dix and Henry said in their latest update Wednesday.

RELATED: Police stepping up COVID-19 highway checks for long weekend

RELATED: U.S. border agency says COVID-19 vaccination trips not essential

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee
Next story
Spill response team ‘cleans up’ mock oil spill in the Gulf Islands

Just Posted

Danielle Marcinek of Port Alberni recently completed her Licentiate in classical piano. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni pianist adapts to COVID-19

Danielle Marcinek completes her Licentiate in piano performance

The City of Port Alberni is partnering with the Community Arts Council on a child care centre that will be located next to the Rollin Art Centre. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni receives provincial funding for child-care spaces

City of Port Alberni partnering with the Community Arts Council for a new child care centre

The Double R Meats sponsorship team pauses for a photo during the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s Stableford tournament on Sunday, May 15. From left are Ted Stewart, Ryan Kramer, Tanner Doucette, Nolan Ward and Dallas Ward (owner of Double R Meats). (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cody Breuker, Adam Taylor victorious at Alberni Golf Club’s Stableford event

Gerry Fagan writes a weekly golf column from the AGC men’s club

Bella Hall of Port Alberni retained her No. 1 Canadian ranking in U18 hammer throw after a series of competitions on Vancouver Island last week—including one at Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY DARREN WILLIS)
Alberni U18 athlete retains No. 1 ranking in hammer throw

Bella Hall throws solid 56 metres in Island Series events

A painting by Port Alberni artist Robert Hall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist exhibits paintings for the month of May

Next exhibit will feature five female artists

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

The new Island Class ferry destined for the Campbell River-Quadra Island route will be travelling to North America from Romania under its own power. Photo supplied by BC Ferries
VIDEO: New B.C. ferry for Campbell River-to-Quadra run on its way across the Atlantic

First of the Island Class ferries to make the transatlantic journey on its own

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

Most Read