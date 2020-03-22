Bronwen Menzies wants to lift up the spirits in her community by seeing homes lit up with Christmas lights. (Submitted photo)

COVID-19: Vancouver Island woman aims to bring some light to difficult situation

Menzies encourages residents to decorate their homes with Christmas lights

A Parksville woman hopes to spark a trend that will bring some light to the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Browen Menzies says she is following the lead of some Nova Scotia residents, who have their communities sporting a Christmas feel put putting up decorative lights.

“If Nova Scotia can do it, we can do it, too,” said Menzies. “Why not? It’s a great idea. I just felt we should do something here.”

Menzies said there are already some lights up from Hilliers to Coombs and Parksville. She hopes more people would follow.

READ MORE: City of Parksville says playgrounds off-limits due to COVID-19 concerns

READ MORE: Comprehensive coronavirus coverage here

She is calling for residents to put up their Christmas lights to help overshadow the uncertainty brought by the coronavirus situation.

“It was quite beautiful what they started in Nova Scotia,” said Menzies, who spotted the trend on social media.

Robert Richardson, who lives in Elmsdale, N.S., announced he would be turning on his Christmas lights, that shine multiple colours on his house, as a way to spread some cheer.

The response to his post was overwhelming from Maritimers, some going all out.

Menzies wants Parksville Qualicum Beach neighbourhoods to deck their homes with bright lights to boost community spirits.

“We can do it,” said Menzies. “We need this. I was driving through town and everything’s almost dead. It’s eerie.”

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

ChristmasCoronavirusParksvillevancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes
Next story
COVID-19: Keeping their distance will help keep your kids healthy

Just Posted

COVID-19: Highway 4 Kennedy Hill project scaled back

Road closure schedule has changed as Emil Anderson Construction modifies construction plans

Island Health facilities now only open for essential visits

Visits allowed for critically ill, those in end-of-life care or those that need escorts

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Vancouver Island man copes with stunning diagnosis after logging accident

Surgery uncertain for father of three due to COVID-19 hospital closures

ACRD releases draft flood plan for Somass River watershed

Expectation is for 20 percent more rain, flooding within decades

Pandemic could bring benefits to B.C.’s environment

Emissions over Wuhan decrease significantly after quarantine says NASA

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

COVID-19: Vancouver Island woman aims to bring some light to difficult situation

Menzies encourages residents to decorate their homes with Christmas lights

Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

Companies make changes to protect staff, customers during the outbreak

3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll

Lack of listening to advice of health officials come as Canada sees 1,300 novel coronavirus cases

Doctors will have help with any ‘distressing decisions’ around which COVID-19 patients get ventilators

Provincial health officer says ethical framework in place

Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

March 21, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

COVID-19: Keeping their distance will help keep your kids healthy

Public health official says cancel playdates, encourage two-metre gap outside household family

‘Coronaoke’ hits high note among self-isolating crowd thanks to B.C. man

People sharing fun videos on social media to combat social isolation during coronavirus pandemic

Most Read