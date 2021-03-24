FILE – A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

FILE – A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

COVID-19 weakened environmental rules across Canada, mostly in Alberta: study

Researcher says most of the changes benefited the oil and gas industry

A University of Calgary study has found Alberta relaxed more environmental rules in response to the COVID-19 pandemic than any other government in Canada.

Victoria Goodday at the university’s School of Public Policy found that 143 environmental rules and regulations were loosened last year.

Every jurisdiction in the country except Manitoba relaxed at least some.

Goodday found that Alberta relaxed or suspended 54 regulations — far more than anywhere else — although she notes the province has more such rules to relax than many other provinces.

Goodday says most of the changes benefited the oil and gas industry.

Although most of the rules have been reinstated, including those in Alberta, Goodday says one-third of the suspensions had no date for when they would end.

Goodday says British Columbia was the only province that relaxed environmental rules in a way that would benefit the public when it extended deadlines for comment on development projects.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

AlbertaCoronavirusEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
155 overdose deaths in B.C. marks deadliest February on record
Next story
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Just Posted

The Alberni Valley News has a number of paper boxes that serve rural and outlying neighbourhoods within its readership area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley News discovers unauthorized flyer stuffed in rural editions

Parent company Black Press Media does not endorse the flyer or its content

The Uptown Urban Farming Collective, which is organizing the Alberni Valley’s online Seedy Saturday for 2021, includes Mike Youds, Theresa Szymanis, Stephen Fisher-Bradley, Jen Fisher-Bradley, Colleen Leary and Bob Leary. (PHOTO COURTESY MIKE YOUDS)
Alberni Valley Seedy Saturday goes online for 2021

Many of the same vendors can be found online, but ambience isn’t the same

Port Alberni city hall. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City applies for provincial, federal grants aimed at post-COVID-19 improvements

Grant requests are aimed at temporary staffing, improvements to Harbour Quay

(Google Street View)
City employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Port Alberni

Employee is self-isolating after positive test March 19

Farms are a vital part of Vancouver Island. (Citizen file)
Editorial: Farming degraded municipal land is a community win-win

Almost all municipalities own chunks that could be converted for such a purpose

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

Brianna Sarita Lozano, 46, was found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3. (Brianna Sarita Lozano/Facebook)
Police make moves in Victoria homicide investigation

Brianna Sarita Lozano, 46, was found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3

Most Read