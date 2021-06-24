Cowichan schools targeted with racist graffiti

Cowichan Secondary School was one of four local schools targeted with racist graffiti over the past four weeks. (File photo)

Over the last four weeks, four schools in the Cowichan Valley School District have been targeted with racist graffiti, with one school being targeted twice.

Racist graffiti started appearing on schools on May 12 and has seen a steady increase since that time.

The incidents have all been reported to the RCMP of jurisdiction and investigations into each one is ongoing.

Discovery Elementary School was targeted with the graffiti on May 12, Frances Kelsey Secondary School saw its first of two instances on June 6, and was hit again on June 13, École Mount Prevost was hit on June 22, and Cowichan Secondary School reported an incident on June 23.

“We are working closely with our RCMP partners to find out who is responsible for these reprehensible acts,” said Candace Spilsbury, the school district’s chairwoman.

“We know that, unfortunately, racism is alive and well in our communities. We are relying on members of our communities to come forward with any information that may help us find those that continue to target our students, staff, and community through these racist messages.”

Spilsbury said the board would like to thank the RCMP for their diligence in these investigations, as well as the district operations staff who have been quick to respond to these incidents and paint over the graffiti.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or for the Frances Kelsey Secondary or Discovery Elementary incidents, the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

You can also report any tips or information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS).

racism