Cowichan Secondary School was one of four local schools targeted with racist graffiti over the past four weeks. (File photo)

Cowichan Secondary School was one of four local schools targeted with racist graffiti over the past four weeks. (File photo)

Cowichan schools targeted with racist graffiti

Four schools hit since May 12

Over the last four weeks, four schools in the Cowichan Valley School District have been targeted with racist graffiti, with one school being targeted twice.

Racist graffiti started appearing on schools on May 12 and has seen a steady increase since that time.

The incidents have all been reported to the RCMP of jurisdiction and investigations into each one is ongoing.

Discovery Elementary School was targeted with the graffiti on May 12, Frances Kelsey Secondary School saw its first of two instances on June 6, and was hit again on June 13, École Mount Prevost was hit on June 22, and Cowichan Secondary School reported an incident on June 23.

“We are working closely with our RCMP partners to find out who is responsible for these reprehensible acts,” said Candace Spilsbury, the school district’s chairwoman.

“We know that, unfortunately, racism is alive and well in our communities. We are relying on members of our communities to come forward with any information that may help us find those that continue to target our students, staff, and community through these racist messages.”

Spilsbury said the board would like to thank the RCMP for their diligence in these investigations, as well as the district operations staff who have been quick to respond to these incidents and paint over the graffiti.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522, or for the Frances Kelsey Secondary or Discovery Elementary incidents, the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.

You can also report any tips or information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS).

racism

Previous story
Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive
Next story
Work begins on researching unmarked burials at Alberni residential school site

Just Posted

Charlie Thompson speaks during a June 7 gathering at the former site of the Alberni Indian Residential School. Like many former students of the school, Thompson wants recognition of the children buried in the site, and answers as to why they never came home. (Eric Plummer/Ha-Shilth-Sa photo)
Work begins on researching unmarked burials at Alberni residential school site

DriveBC had a notification up about the closure of Highway 4 near the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce overnight June 24, 2021. (SCREENSHOT)
One dead after accident on Highway 4 in Port Alberni

Tricia McAuley (far right) stands with her former students and a pair of cheques that will be delivered to the Salvation Army and the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students at an Alberni school raise funds through craft fair

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Hawkness’s hawkeye earns him a golf win